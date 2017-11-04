A Lamborghini owner is fuming after discovering his supercar was taken on a 600km "joy ride" by the company he hired to service it.

However, the servicing company denies any wrongdoing and its director is threatening to sue the vehicle owner for defamation and unpaid bills.

Aucklander Chris Mosley was the proud owner of New Zealand's first twin turbo Lamborghini, valued at a whopping $479,000.

He bought the 2017 model Huracan​ Avio earlier this year through his company, DNSNZ Imports.

Needing the car to be tuned, he took it to Taupo service company Power Torque - owned by Chris Timmerman - which services 'selected' local, prestige and European vehicles.

The car was the first of its kind in the country, and so was being fixed with a kit the company had imported from America.

Mosley says he has turned his life around since serving four years in prison for dealing class A drugs and carrying a pistol.

He told the Herald he assumed the company would run his luxury car on a dyno machine as part of the tuning process, as well as running it briefly on the road.

"But when I picked the car up from them it had another 600km on the speedo than it did when I dropped it off", he said.

He said he also discovered it had been driven at speeds of up to 170km/h.

Mosley wasn't sold on the company's claim that most of the added mileage was done on the dyno machine. He said his suspicions were confirmed when weeks later Mosley noticed a picture of his Lamborghini down a side street in Rotorua.

He was fuming.

Unbeknown to the team at Power Torque, Mosley said he had an aftermarket GPS system, which showed him the car had been driven to Rotorua and back - twice.

"It looks like they took it for a joy ride, obviously because they liked the car."

"I shipped the car on a truck to them [from Auckland] so it didn't have to be driven from all that way", Mosley said.

However Timmerman has denied any wrongdoing, telling Fairfax he had to drive the car to Rotorua to run tests on a dynamometer - which he didn't have at his shop - which accounted for the mileage.

"On the way back we were on one of the back roads... we may have gone up to 170kmh. It's a little bit naughty but it was 9 o'clock at night."

Mosley said he'd spoken to the Motor Trade Association about the incident, but had all but given up on the company rectifying the situation.

"The damage has been done."

The Aucklander said he had planned to on-sell the car, which had already been listed for sale on Trade Me.

When approached for comment, Timmerman said his lawyer had advised him not to speak to the media. He said he'd been through a "very costly legal process" and didn't want to complicate matters by speaking directly to a reporter, instead directing questions to a public relations specialist.

However, he told Fairfax he was now in a dispute with Mosley over payment, and is threatening to sue the former drug dealer for defamation and unpaid bills.

Consumer New Zealand adviser Maggie Edwards said that under the Consumer Guarantees Act a garage had to take reasonable care and skill while doing its job.