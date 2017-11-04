If you have never thought about quitting your job in spectacular fashion and telling your boss to shove it, you're either lying or you work for yourself.

But however you've envisioned your last day at work to go, it probably doesn't come close to what a Twitter employee got up to on Friday, their last day on the job.

The employee, still unidentified, managed to delete President Donald Trump's Twitter account for 11 minutes.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017



A news.com.au reporter has found other workers who have got up to some wild last day heroics.

Advertisement

The emergency hatch last day escape

In August, 2010, Steven Slater was working as a JetBlue flight attendant in the US.

On a flight from Pittsburgh to New York City, Slater announced over the plane's PA system that he had been assaulted by a passenger, told everyone to "go f**k yourselves" and that he was quitting then and there.

The flight attendant, who had been in the industry for 28 years, grabbed two beers and opened the emergency hatch of the plane.

He then deployed the emergency inflatable slide, threw his bags down it and slid after them, walking to the place he parked his car and drove home.

Slater permanently left the company on September 1 and was later charged with attempted fourth-degree criminal mischief.

The marching band last day

A man who became fed up with poor working conditions at a hotel he was employed at decided to use a marching band to quit - uploading the entire spectacle to YouTube.

Joey DeFrancesco was working at Renaissance Providence Hotel for three and a half years when he decided to call it a day.

"Jarrod, I'm here to tell you that I'm quitting," Mr DeFrancesco said before handing him his letter of resignation and triumphantly walking out with his marching band in tow.



The on-air 'I quit' announcement

Journalist Charlo Greene was a reporter for Alaska's KTVA channel when she bluntly left her on-air job in September, 2014.

Greene was speaking about medical marijuana when she bluntly announced she'd be devoting all her time to getting marijuana legalised in the northern state.

"I - the actual owner of the Alaska Cannabis Club - will be dedicating all of my energy for fighting for freedom and fairness, which begins with legalising marijuana here in Alaska. And as for this job, well, not that I have a choice but ... f*** it, I quit."

A stunned colleague then told viewers: "All right we apologise for that ... we'll, we'll be right back."

And while it was a pretty legendary way to go, it wasn't all peachy for Greene.

Police later conducted a number of raids at her club, ultimately charging her with eight serious criminal offences - charges that, if she is convicted on, could send her to prison for 24 years.