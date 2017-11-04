Singapore Airlines unveiled the all-new cabins that will be installed on its fleet of Airbus A380 Superjumbos yesterday.

Singapore Airlines is the A380's launch customer and the aircraft's second largest operator. After a decade in the airline's inventory, the double-decker fleet is getting an all-new look, reports the South China Morning Post.

"The significant investment that we are making with the introduction of new cabin products demonstrates our commitment to continued investment in products and services, our long-term approach to ensure we retain our leadership position, and our confidence in the future of premium full-service air travel," Singapore Airlines chief executive Goh Choon Phong said.

"The new cabin products are the culmination of four years of work, involving extensive customer research and close partnerships with our designers and suppliers."

Advertisement

The design, development and installation of the new interior on the 19 A380s will cost the airline roughly US$850 million (NZ$1.230 billion).

In total, the new interior will feature 471 seats split into four cabins; six first-class suites and 78 business class seats on the upper deck, along with 44 premium economy seats and 343 economy seats on the main deck.

At the front of the top deck are six new first-class suites. Each private suite features a bed and a Poltrona Frau upholstered leather reclining swivel chair. When not in use, the bed can actually be stowed or converted to a sitting location.

At the front of the top deck are six new first-class suites. Photo / SCMP At the front of the top deck are six new first-class suites. Photo / SCMP

Some of the suites can be linked. This way, couples travelling together can share the space.

In addition to a 32-inch entertainment display, the suites also come with some handy storage bins. First-class suite passengers will share not one, but two bathrooms, one of which features a sit-down vanity.

First-class suite passengers will share not one, but two bathrooms. Photo / SCMP First-class suite passengers will share not one, but two bathrooms. Photo / SCMP

The food is served in the suites are a mix between western cuisine like lobster thermidor, veal fillet, traditional Southeast Asian fare like bak kut teh (pork ribs cooked in broth), or shrimp and chicken laksa.

Sharing the upper deck with the suites are 78 business class seats.

Each business class seat is 25-inches wide (63.5cm) with 50 inches of pitch (127cm) and is cocooned inside a carbon composite shell for added privacy. The seats also convert into a 78-inch long bed (198cm). Like the suite, the business class seat is also upholstered by Poltrona Frau.

The business class seats along the centre of the aircraft can be connected to form a single-bed area. Photo / SCMP The business class seats along the centre of the aircraft can be connected to form a single-bed area. Photo / SCMP

The business class seats along the centre of the aircraft can be connected to form a single bed, which is great for families travelling together. Passengers also get an 18-inch entertainment screen.

All business class meals will be served on new Narumi chinaware.

Sharing the upper deck with the suites are 78 business class seats. Photo / SCMP Sharing the upper deck with the suites are 78 business class seats. Photo / SCMP

On the main deck of the A380 are 44 premium economy seats. Premium economy passengers get 19.5-inch wide seats (49.5cm) and 38 inches of seat pitch (96.5cm). In addition, the seats are equipped with a 13.3 inch HD screen and noise-cancelling headphones.

Premium economy dining looks pretty impressive as well. Again, the menu is a mix of East and West, including nasi lemak with fried chicken, roasted chicken rice, pancakes plus scrambled eggs with maple syrup, and seafood pasta in creamed tomato basil sauce.

All passengers get Singapore Airlines' new KrisWorld infotainment system. The system will allow passengers to bookmark and customise their viewing preferences. The airline's 14 older superjumbos will also be retrofitted with the stylish new appointments.