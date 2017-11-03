Spark has repaired an outage which left some Kiwi residential and business customers without landlines this morning.

Spark said the outage was the result of "degradation of service" and affected residential customers who use fibre, and some large business customers.

Service had since been now fully restored and Spark apologised to those affected.

Earlier, Spark said it was not known how many people had been affected by the outage, which is also impacting 0800 numbers.

The problem was mainly affecting large businesses which operate on a platform called Broadsoft.

A spokeswoman told Newstalk ZB the fault was located in the central North Island, but initially wasn't able to say whether it's a hardware or software problem.