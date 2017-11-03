Shapewear is flying off the shelves as the spring carnival and racing season gets under way in Australia.

Women of all shapes and sizes are looking to keep their figure over the racing season in Australia are turning to undergarments.

Australian department store Myer said that it sold 43,000 pairs of shapewear last year and expects to better that number this season, reported the Daily Mail Australia.

Group general manager Gillian Ridley Whittle said that underwear was just as important to woman as a stylish hat for the races.

Advertisement

"It's the obvious choice when you want to look your best - whether you're a size eight or a size 18, shapewear can enhance your natural curves, and as a woman it gives you a bit of extra confidence," she told the Daily Telegraph.

"It's become as natural as wearing the right style of bra or underwear."

The most popular item purchased was the high-waisted Nancy Ganz Bike Short, selling for around $50AUD ($55NZD).