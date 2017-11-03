Spark says it's making progress towards fixing a significant outage, which has taken down call centres and 0800 numbers across the country.

The problem is mainly affecting large businesses which operate on a platform called Broadsoft.

Spark says people with regular copper landlines should be able to use their phones as normal, and the mobile network is also operating.

A spokeswoman told Newstalk ZB the fault is located in the central North Island, but wasn't able to say whether it's a hardware or software problem.

