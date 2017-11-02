Māori Television has appointed Keith Ikin as its new chief executive.

Ikin, of Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Apakura, Ngāpuhi and Whanganui, has 20 years experience of leadership, management and governance experience in organisations with a focus on Māori development, the broadcaster today said on its website.

He is a fluent speaker of te reo Māori and has been chief operating officer at Maori Television for the past six months.

His previous roles have included director for the Māori Land Service, director of Māori Development at Landcare Research, acting chief executive and deputy chief executive at Waiariki Institute of Technology.

He is currently deputy chairman of the Maniapoto Māori Trust Board and Maniapoto Fish Trust but will step down from these roles.

"He has a breadth and depth of experience as well as iwi and community relationships that will serve us well," said Māori Television board chairwoman Georgina te Heuheu.

Ikin said he was honoured to take up a role with an organisation tasked with the promotion and protection of Māori language and culture.

"There are exciting opportunities ahead for further collaboration with key partners to ensure our content has the widest possible audience and that our language and culture reaches as many New Zealanders as possible," he said.

His predecessor, Paora Maxwell, resigned in May due to changing family and business circumstances.

Ikin is to begin his tenure on Monday.