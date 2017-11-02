NBC's financial editor Jean Chatzky shared advice on how much people should have saved by the time they're 30.

Taking to Twitter, the money expert said by the time you're 30, you should aim to have an amount equal to your annual income set aside for retirement, news.com.au reports.

She went further by saying by 40 you should have three times your annual income put aside, six times by 50, eight times by 60 and 10 times by retirement.

By the time you’re 30, aim to have 1x your annual income set aside for retirement. At 40, 3x; at 50, 6x; at 60, 8x; and by retirement, 10x. — Jean Chatzky (@JeanChatzky) November 1, 2017

People did not receive her advice as expected, with the comments causing some highly satirical responses online.

If you would all just bring your coffee from home instead of going to the Starbucks—you would totally be able to accomplish this. 🙄 — a_frances34 (@a_frances34) November 1, 2017

Dry toast and home coffee = accumulated wealth. Everyone knows it. — a_frances34 (@a_frances34) November 1, 2017

We all know that meal-planning and organizing your lunches for the week on Sunday night is the surefire way to retiring at 60. — Nandini (@nandelabra) November 1, 2017

I'm nearly 30 and about to do a post-doc again. Am I doing this right? — Dr. Shelly K. Turtle (@TechnicolorKim) November 1, 2017

Are you aware how irrelevant this advice is for actual 30-year-olds up to their ears in student debt? — Chillian J. Yikes! (@jilliancyork) November 1, 2017

can i eat positive vibes — supersoldier zote (@lumpenfriendo) November 1, 2017

I literally read her tweet and was like...?! Is that supposed to be a joke?! — Rachel (@onrshop) November 1, 2017

Bwahahahahahahahahahaha *gasp* bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha. — KellyJean (@kelly_jean1977) November 1, 2017

All of this is probably very accomplishable if you:

Have no mortgage

Have no kids

Live with your parents

Never go out

Don’t spend any money — Gurminder (@gurminder) November 1, 2017

Yeah, as long as you live in a tent, eat value beans, and don't have kids. Easy. — Scarington Aquaghost (@fuelled_by_pies) November 1, 2017