NBC's financial editor Jean Chatzky shared advice on how much people should have saved by the time they're 30.
Taking to Twitter, the money expert said by the time you're 30, you should aim to have an amount equal to your annual income set aside for retirement, news.com.au reports.
She went further by saying by 40 you should have three times your annual income put aside, six times by 50, eight times by 60 and 10 times by retirement.
People did not receive her advice as expected, with the comments causing some highly satirical responses online.