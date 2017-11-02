Singapore Airlines has unveiled its $1.2 billion upgrade of its A380s with new luxury first-class suites that have a new double bed, furnishings and styling to give "a touch of luxury and intimacy".

The new cabin products were displayed for the first time today at a media launch as the under-pressure airline bets on demand for luxury travel. They will enter service next month on the Singapore-Sydney route in the first of five new A380 aircraft entering the fleet.

Retrofit work will also take place on 14 existing aircraft, to ensure product consistency across Singapore Airlines' entire A380 fleet. The airline flies an A380 to Auckland during the summer peak.

The six suites are in the front cabin of the upper deck.

"Customers will experience a sense of exclusivity and intimate privacy aboard the A380," the airline says.

Behind its ''artistically-designed'' sliding door is a "personal oasis" complete with lavish furnishing and finishes.

Each suite is furnished with a separate full-flat bed with adjustable recline and plush leather chair,

"For couples travelling together, the beds in the first two suites of each aisle can be converted to form a double bed. When not in use, the bed can be stowed completely, creating even more personal space within each suite.

Each seat is upholstered in Poltrona Frau leather, and is fully adjustable using an electronic control side panel which can accommodate a variety of sitting and lounging positions.

The chair swivels and can recline up to 45 degrees, providing added flexibility for dining and relaxation.

Each suite also has a 32-inch full HD monitor, a full-sized personal wardrobe, customised handbag stowage compartment, amenity box lined with soft leather, specially designed carpet and a feature wall with mood lighting - "all exquisitely crafted to give a touch of luxury and intimacy".

The new Singapore Airlines A380s will have 471 seats in four classes, featuring six Singapore Airlines suites and 78 business class seats on the upper deck, as well as 44 premium economy seats and 343 economy seats on the main deck.

The luxury suites have two "stylishly-furnished'' lavatories, one of which has a sit-down vanity counter.

Business class, premium economy and economy seats have also been revamped.

Singapore Airlines posted a net loss in the quarter ended March. It rebounded to a profit of $249 million in the three months ended June.

The airline - under pressure from Middle Eastern and mainland Chinese carriers - has implemented a sweeping review of its operations and warned jobs could go.