Jacinda Ardern says she doesn't support a new proposal by Ports of Auckland that would extend Bledisloe Wharf into the Waitemata Harbour.

Speaking after her first meeting as Prime Minister with Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, Ardern was asked about the port company's draft 30-year masterplan for the 77ha of land it owns on the city's doorstep.

"What I'm happy to say is that I have always opposed port expansion at its current site," she said.

That was in reference to plans for a 13m piled concrete extension at the end of Bledisloe Wharf, which the company says is essential for a new berth and the success of the other wharf projects.

Advertisement

New Zealand First wants container operations moved to Northport near Whangarei by 2027, but that pledge was watered down in coalition negotiations with Labour. The coalition agreement included a feasibility study on the options for moving the Ports of Auckland, including giving Northport serious consideration.

Goff today said it would be that feasibility study that would drive the future of the port, not today's Ports of Auckland plan.

"What we have now is a study that will demonstrate what will work best for Auckland, for the region in the upper North Island and the country as a whole. I think that study is going to be the study that really counts for what we do in the future," he said.

"I welcome the fact that the Government has committed to an upper North Island port study. It doesn't make sense for Auckland to make a decision in isolation to what the region and the country needs.

"So this is a draft proposal from the ports. That will go out for public discussion. They will be seeking resource consents."

The Ports of Auckland is owned by Auckland Council.

While the proposed extension in the Ports' draft plan will be controversial, it is in line with recommendations in Auckland Council's Port Future Study last year and smaller than previous expansion plans.

Goff last night told the Herald he did not support further extension of the port into the harbour.