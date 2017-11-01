The Bank of New Zealand is to have a female chief executive for the first time from January.

Current BNZ chief executive Anthony Healy has been promoted to chief customer officer - business and private banking and will return to Australia.

While Angela Mentis, currently chief customer officer - business and Private Banking, will step up to become managing director and CEO of the BNZ.

It is the first time the BNZ has had woman CEO.

ANZ has previously had Ann Sherry as a CEO and ASB currently has Babara Chapman who has announced she will step down from the top job next year.

The announcement came as the bank revealed its annual results.

The New Zealand arm of National Australia Bank has today reported a rise of 8.9 per cent to A$941 million (NZ$1.05b).

Strong lending growth and lower provisions for bad debts has helped boost cash profits at the BNZ.

Its parent NAB saw a 2.5 per cent rise in its cash earnings to A$6,6 billion. The bank made a statutory net profit of A$5.3 billion for the year to September 30.

Andrew Thorburn, NAB chief executive, said the result represented another years of consistent delivery for the bank.

"Cash earnings and revenue are up, asset quality is a highlight again, and we have further strengthened our balance sheet."

Thorburn said the bank had made strong progress in the last three years and it was now going to accelerate its strategy by increasing its investment by A$1.5 billion by September 2020 to further improve the experience for its customers, reshape its workforce and grow the bank.

At the same time it would target more than A$1 billion in savings as its simpliflied the business.

"We have a clear plan to deliver for our customers. We move forward with confidence and

a purpose to 'back the bold who move Australia forward."