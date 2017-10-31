New legislation will be introduced before Christmas to ban foreigners from buying existing residential homes in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at her post-Cabinet press conference today.

The new law would amend the Overseas Investment Act to classify residential housing as "sensitive", which would mean that non-residents and non-citizens cannot purchase existing residential dwellings. Australians would be exempt, as New Zealanders are in Australia.

"We expect legislation to be introduced before Christmas and take effect immediately once passed early in 2018," Ardern said.

She added that foreigners would still be able to buy land and build new homes, as that would add to overall supply.

She said the previous Government's claims that banning foreign buyers would breach free trade agreements were wrong.

The new provision would not breach the Free Trade Agreement with Korea or China, or impact the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Ardern said there would be an issue with the Singapore Closer Economic Partnership.

"The options with Singapore will be worked through.

"The proposed change means we can move our focus away from land issues at the negotiating table at APEC when negotiations on the TPP reach their final stages, and focus on Investor State Dispute Settlement clauses."

She did not want to elaborate on the Government's negotiating position relating to ISDS, but added that many TPP countries had expressed similar concerns.

"We remain determined to do our utmost to amend the ISDS provisions of TPP. In addition, Cabinet has today instructed trade negotiation officials to oppose ISDS in any future free trade agreements.