Kiwi-made incontinence underwear will now feature on the world's largest TV shopping network.

Auckland-based Confitex, which designs and manufactures leak-proof and washable underwear, will make its entry into the US market on cable broadcaster Home Shopping Network (HSN). That network is due to merge with another company at the end of the year to become the world's largest television commerce firm.

Confitex chief executive and co-founder Mark Davey said the HSN deal - due to go live in November - was "transformational for Confitex underwear and its US market plans".

"It's a huge market and hard to crack, takes time and a lot of investment but the size of the prize is worth it".

"It will offer the many millions of people a fashionable performance solution to help restore their confidence," Davey said.

"The HSN deal will further normalise the Confitex brand in the eyes of the American consumers by creating awareness of the widespread need for leak-proof underwear," he said.

"It's very brave of the network because many media outlets and retailers have an outdated assumption of the people affected by LBL [light bladder leakage] and their needs," Davey said.

Confitex, founded in 2012, said the global incontinence market is worth US$11 billion ($16b) and growing. The company estimates that around 540 million people worldwide experience bladder issues.