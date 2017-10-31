Vector is introducing a machine learning and artificial intelligence system to manage Auckland's growing energy demands.

The power company has teamed up with Israeli tech innovator mPrest to develop and implement the so-called "mDERMS" programme; a futuristic technology intended to better monitor, analyse and control the city's energy network.

Sometimes referred to as the "internet of energy", mDERMs gather and analyse distributed energy resources (DERS) like solar panels, energy batteries and electric vehicles and integrate them on to a single platform, to be managed by Vector.

The software uses artificial intelligence, technology integration and analytics to manage electricity demand and data.

Vector said in a statement it meant that with a single operating system, its engineers could better predict and manage outages from the company's control room, enabling a streamlined, efficient delivery of energy.

It would also connect traditional power infrastructure with new technology like solar and battery energy sources to power more than half a million homes and businesses.

"With customer energy needs and expectations rapidly changing, mDERMS is an overlaying 'system of systems' that can integrate, oversee, manage and make use of DERS and their controlling systems on Vector's electricity network."

Chief executive Simon Mackenzie said this had never been possible until now.

"This helps democratise energy, enabling customers to easily access low-cost energy and control different network inputs to optimise their energy use and cost."

The two companies had plans to eventually take the technology to Australia.