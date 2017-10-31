Travel agents are working with thousands of customers affected by Samoa's decision to refuse Virgin Australia rights to fly to the country from New Zealand.

They say it is disappointing the option of flying with Virgin from Auckland to Apia had gone and warn prices may go up.

During the weekend the Samoan government surprised the Australian airline by informing it that an application to start five-times-a-week flights from the middle of next month had been declined.

Samoa is working with Fiji Airways to start its own six-times-a-week service between Apia and Auckland, also from the middle of next month.

A spokeswoman for the Samoan government has referred the Herald to the chief executive of Samoa Airways but there has been no response today.

Flight Centre has about 1000 customers affected and Sean Berenson, its NZ general manager product, said Kiwis had a love of Samoa "so it is disappointing from a customer choice perspective that for the meantime direct accessibility from Auckland will be impacted."

It was positive though that the Samoan government has announced Samoa Airways would be picking up this capacity.

Flight Centre was working with customers on alternative travel options including

rerouting via Australia, or organising refunds.

''We have seen continued growth year on year in travel to Samoa, this indicates a very healthy market and a destination our customers love travelling to. We hope to be able to offer plenty of choice for travel up there again soon," said Berenson.

Brent Thomas, House of Travel's commercial director, said the outcome was unfortunate.

"This will reduce competition in the market with limited capacity and may impact pricing to Samoa," he said.

It was common practice for airlines to sell seats without prior approval and before the schedule commenced.

"It is unlucky that on this occasion the new route was not granted."

Processes were in place to support travellers through these amendments and those passengers who wanted to still travel to Apia on Virgin Australia can do so via Brisbane and Sydney services which have been approved.

"This is one of the benefits of collaborating with a travel agent, that you have their expertise and connections to help smoothly rectify alterations during a stressful time."

Virgin's twice-weekly return services from Sydney to Apia and weekly return service from Brisbane will go ahead as planned from November 13.

Virgin Australia had a joint venture deal with the Samoan government for a decade but this ended earlier this year.

The airline has asked the Australian government work to with its Samoan counterpart to reconsider the decision to block flights between Samoa's capital and Auckland.

It is understood any resolution to the impasse could take some time and the airline hasn't reallocated the aircraft deployed to the route because of the appeal.