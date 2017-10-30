Newstalk ZB has announced broadcaster and journalist Kate Hawkesby will host its Early Edition programme in 2018.

NZME's head of talk Jason Winstanley says Hawkesby will be an outstanding addition to Newstalk ZB's stellar line-up.

"Kate's energy and candour radiates through the speakers. She is the perfect fit for Early Edition and there's no question she will deliver the very best in news, opinion and commentary.

"She is a great way to start New Zealand's day and it will be wonderful to have her with us full time."

Advertisement

Hawkesby says she's thrilled to be back at Newstalk ZB permanently.

"I've always had a close affiliation with ZB. I've loved working there over the years. I can't wait to get back on air hosting my own show."

Hawkesby, who is married to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking, started her news career at TVNZ in 1995 reporting, presenting and news reading.

More recently, she has worked across many Newstalk ZB shows including The Mike Hosking Breakfast, Saturdays with Jack Tame and Andrew Dickens Sunday Café, and is a columnist for Woman's Day.

Kate Hawkesby's first day on Early Edition - which airs from 5am to 6am - will be January 22, 2018.

Current Early Edition host Rachel Smalley earlier this month announced she was leaving ZB at the end of the year.