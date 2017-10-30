Some Auckland My Food Bag customers missed their deliveries this weekend due to "teething issues" as the company relocated to a new warehouse, says co-chief executive Cecilia Robinson.

Robinson said all issues had now been resolved and the popular food delivery service was running as usual.

"We experienced some limited delivery issues only in Auckland," she said.

"We've got a new Auckland hub-warehouse that we've launched that's driven some process changes and complexities and that's what's caused some of the delays."

She would not say how many deliveries were delayed.

There were numerous complaints on the company's Facebook page, as well as messages of support.

"It's Monday still no Food Bag and left 2 call back messages with their 'customer love team' but still no response from them. I have no idea if it will arrive today. Yes things happen but it is how you respond to them that counts. This is not good," said Rosina Webb.

"What a mess.. Stayed up late & literally lost sleep waiting. Gave up eventually and then had to trawl through FB to find this post (it's not on your twitter feed, no email direct to me or a text)," said Ben Pennell.

"Big thumbs up to the staff at the call centre, Really helpful when obviously under a lot of stress from lots of grumpy customers. We have been with Food Bag from when it was just a concept and received their bags during the trial period, all has been great till this hiccup with a new ordering system," Alison Copeland said.

Some complained about the length of time the company's customer service line was taking to answer, with one person saying they were on hold for 50 minutes.

Robinson said that the phones got overloaded due to the volume of calls they were receiving.

"We've apologies to our customers and we're working really had to get better," she said.

"We had some teething issues this past weekend which have been resolved and our customers have been delivered to. But clearly we're disappointed some were delayed and we take that really seriously."

Since it launched in 2013, My Food Bag has delivered more than 35 million meals to New Zealanders.

In September the company was averaging 1.6 million meals a month and it announced it was going to start delivering an additional 50,000 meals to Queenstown, Blenheim, Gisborne and Whanganui.