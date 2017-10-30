An Auckland architect has been charged with stealing trade secrets from another firm by allegedly hacking in to its computer system.

Michael Christopher Davies, 45, appeared in the Auckland District Court today to face five charges.

He faces four counts of accessing Context Architecture's server and obtaining files relating to the firm's ArchiCAD template, a computer software.

Davies is also accused of taking a model from the firm and a template which contained a trade secret.

Davies told the Herald "there had been some allegations made, I refute them, and will defend them in a court of law".

The English-born architect confirmed he worked for the Takapuna-based company Design Partners.

The firm's website describes the Ponsonby man as being a principal of Design Partners with more than 20 years' experience in architecture.

He is said to have extensive experience across "all sectors of architecture including residential [masterplanning, passive tropical housing, luxury high end houses], commercial, hospitality, civic and Naval architecture".

"He has extensive experience with high density and mixed-use developments."

Davies also studied and worked as a technician before becoming an architect, the website reads.

He will next appear on February 14.