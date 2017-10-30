Australian online fashion retailer The Iconic has been named the exclusive online seller for British brand Topshop.

Topshop and Topman products are now available to Kiwis through The Iconic's website, adding to its online portfolio of more than 700 brands and 45,000 products.

Mareile Osthus, chief of category management at The Iconic, said the deal was good news for Kiwi consumers.

"The first benefit for our consumers in New Zealand is that they have access to the brands," Osthus said. "As we continuously work on our customer experience and ship faster, our New Zealand customers have a huge benefit - they can easily get product from Topshop and Topman."

The Iconic's partnership with Topshop is an online exclusive with British group Arcadia and not the current franchisees of the bricks-and-mortar stores in Australia.

"Topshop is very much known for being fast with the trends and really picking up styles from the runway and translating them into the Topshop Topman way, so for us it's a really good addition to our trend assortment," Osthus said.

"We know that Topshop and Topman is a very wanted brand in Australia and New Zealand and customers are searching for it."

The deal is Topshop's first online presence in New Zealand with physical distribution from Australia.

"Topshop and Topman are two brands we know Kiwis love - we want to keep bringing our customers the biggest and best brands in the world, which is why we're thrilled to be welcoming Topshop and Topman to The Iconic family," said Patrick Schmidt, chief executive of The Iconic.

In September, Top Retail, the company that operates the licence for the British brand in New Zealand, said its Auckland and Wellington stores had been placed in receivership.

Topshop stores in Auckland and Wellington ceased trading last month.