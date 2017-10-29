Job ads are continuing on an upward trend according to new data from career website seek.co.nz.

Job ads this September were up 9.6 per cent compared to last year, and the growth was seen across all major regions in the country.

Janet Faulding, general manager for Seek New Zealand said the strong labour market is good news for jobseekers.

"The New Zealand jobs market has continued to thrive this September, with strong annual advertising growth recorded on SEEK," Faulding said.



"It will be interesting to see if our change in government effects hiring confidence across New Zealand in the coming months."

The industries that offered the most opportunities were information and communications technology with an average salary of $97,337, trades and services at $59,431, and manufacturing, transport and logistics which offered an average $64,841.

"Professionals most in demand across the high employing ICT industry this September were developers/programmers, business/systems analysts and programme and project managers," Faulding said.

The mining, resources and energy industry enjoyed the top annual growth in job adverts, up 47 per cent on the previous year.

Canterbury had the highest double-digit growth of the regions, up 10.1 per cent on the previous year.

"This is the largest annual job ad growth recorded on SEEK for the Canterbury region since November 2014," Faulding said.

"Advertising became subdued across Canterbury in March 2015, when jobs supporting the earthquake rebuild started to subside, which correlated with lower year on year job ad volumes," she said.



"Industries that offered the most job opportunities across Canterbury this September were trades and services, manufacturing, transport and logistics and construction."

Wellington also saw high growth at 9.6 per cent year on year, while Auckland edged up 4.1 per cent on the previous year.