Apple has been inundated with pre-orders for the iPhone X.

The technology giant launched pre-orders this week for its much-anticipated 10th anniversary smartphone redesign.

Irate customers took to Twitter in Australia, complaining that they had been told shipping times for their new devices would be four to five weeks.

But Kiwi customers face an even longer wait.

According to Apple's website, New Zealand customers who pre-order the new iPhone X - which is priced between $1799 and $2099 - would wait five to six weeks before it arrived.

The highly-anticipated iPhone X comes with an edge-to-edge display, offering a complete redesign on Apple's previous models, with wireless charging and Face ID.