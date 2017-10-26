A McDonald's restaurant in Christchurch is being accused of making drive-thru customers feel like criminals because it is broadcasting its security video back to the Christchurch central police station.

Warning signs alerting drivers about the live stream appears at the cashier and pick-up windows of the chain's Sydenham branch.

One customer told Newstalk ZB picking up food from "drive-thru" should be a relaxing experience.

Instead, he says he felt like a criminal for buying a burger.

A McDonald's spokesman says police approached McDonald's a few years ago asking for access to CCTV footage when required.

He says police have access to CCTV from a range of businesses in Christchurch as part of its crime prevention and monitoring.