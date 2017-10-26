A Star Wars themed cinema, nail bar and ping pong table are just some of the cool and quirky features found in the offices of some of Britain's biggest companies.

Putting bog-standard office spaces to shame, Deliveroo, Superdrug and Talk Talk have put employee satisfaction front and centre by creating fun and productive office environments that give staff a place to wind down after a hard day's work.

Jobs site Adzuna has compiled a list of the 10 coolest offices in the UK, with only employers that opened their doors to new recruits this year included - so the likes of Google, Facebook and Airbnb aren't featured, according to Daily Telegraph.

Money.co.uk

It doesn't get much cooler than the headquarters of comparison site Money.co.uk, based in the market town of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, which is set in a 10,000 sq ft Victorian castle.

The office has a Star Wars themed cinema and popcorn machine, a Rolling Stones themed bathroom, and meeting rooms modeled on ice caves, ski lodges and libraries.

There's even a library with a secret door and an on-site gym for employees to use during their down-time.

Money.co.uk's HQ is set in a 10,000 sq ft Victorian castle. Photo / Chris Terry

There's a Star Wars themed cinema for employees to enjoy.

And their kitchen has Televisions, a pool table and an arcade machine.

Chris Morling, founder of Money.co.uk, said: "Looking after your team is paramount. Your team is your engine so it's really important I look after them and give them the best of everything.

"You spend half your working life in the office and I wanted to create a motivating, uplifting environment which gave them flexibility and encouraged collaboration."

Deliveroo

Food delivery service Deliveroo has its HQ in London, where each of the 27 meeting rooms is named after food, such as the Taco room.

But it's the larger meeting spaces that are the most impressive. One, known as the "centre court", is used as a collaborative working space where any of the 600 Deliveroo employees in the building can sit and discuss projects together - although no sports are allowed on the court.

The building also boasts an on-site gym, a shared rooftop overlooking the River Thames, a pool table and swing-like chairs to make meetings a bit more playful.

Deliveroo's centre court - no games allowed. Photo / Deliveroo

Swing chairs make meetings at Deliveroo a bit more fun. Photo / Deliveroo

PKF Cooper Parry

Dusting off the image that accountancy can be boring, this firm's colourful office boasts swings, "Narnia cupboards", Segways, and a running track.

Nicknamed "Parrydise", the Solihull workspace even has a sports bar to keep employees refreshed throughout the day.

PKF Cooper Parry's office is nicknamed 'Parrydise'. Photo / Cooper Parry

Superdrug

Health and beauty chain Superdrug moved its head office to Croydon earlier this year, and the space is designed to boost productivity, promote collaboration, increase engagement and support a healthy lifestyle.

The 55,000 sq ft building, with six floors, is home to more than 500 colleagues who can take advantage of the on-site brow and nail bar, ping-pong table and in-house wellness clinic.

Superdrug's Croydon HQ. Photo / Superdrug

Costa Coffee

Opened in March this year, Costa Coffee's Basildon-based roastery is one of the largest in Europe and, unsurprisingly, offers plenty of quiet places for staff to relax with a Latte or Espresso.

The building is a juxtaposition of old and new, with mock railway arches that mimic Costa's old home in Lambeth, exposed brick, mod cons, and the obligatory ping-pong table.

Costa Coffee's Basildon-based roastery. Photo / Costa Coffee

Itison

Itison, a daily deals website, opened its new head office in Merchant City, Glasgow, in February, following a £1.5 million ($2.8m) renovation of the grade A listed Cochrane House.

From the hotel-style reception area, to the fully stocked bar and yoga studio, Itison's office takes inspiration from the companies it works with.

The space also features a fireman's pole, hot air balloons, a pink phonebox for private calls and a giant tree which lights up each time a new member joins the team.

Itison's HQ is home to a hot air balloon. Photo / Itison

There's also a tree that lights up when a new person joins the company. Photo / Itison

TalkTalk

Housed in the iconic Soapworks factory in Salford Quays, TalkTalk's office boasts one of the coolest exteriors of all the buildings in the list.

Inside, there is a soap-bar fireplace installation that nods to the site's former use as a soap factory, and various artwork depicting famous Manchester landmarks.

There's also a rooftop garden with pizza bar, deli and coffee station, plus a herb-garden which grows produce used in the on-site restaurant.

Mark Dickinson of TalkTalk said of the building: "Soapworks is more than a building. It marks a new chapter in TalkTalk - a modern, collaborative, 'next gen' TalkTalk."

TalkTalk's Soapworks HQ. Photo / TalkTalk

Microgaming

One of the biggest suppliers of online gaming software, Microgaming's head office in the Isle of Man is predictably full of spaces where employees can play.

The 5-storey office houses more than 100 staff members, and features a canteen and coffee shop (with an exclusive Microgaming coffee blend), a darts board, pool tables, a poker table, table tennis table and a library for staff to take time out away from their desks.

There's also an in-house gym, a treatment room and a studio that hosts weekly fitness classes, in addition to a rooftop garden offering panoramic views of the island.

Microgaming's rooftop garden. Photo / Microgaming

Amazon

Amazon opened its new Shoreditch-based HQ, boasting 15 storeys and 600,000 sq ft, earlier this year - and the space is a hipster haven, with exposed steelwork, filament lightbulbs and high tech coffee machines.

There were reportedly plans for the building to have a basketball court, tennis court, and a swimming pool, but it seems none of these have come to fruition.

There are, however, Amazon lockers for employees to pick up their deliveries whenever they want.

Amazon HQ. Photo / Amazon

Lindt & Sprungli

Based in London, Lindt & Sprungli's head office is an homage to its product with warm caramel, milk, white, and dark chocolate finishes throughout the workspace - not to mention a metre high wall decal of the chocolatiers' famous golden bunny.