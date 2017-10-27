Eric Watson has sold his multi-million dollar estate after several long-term marketing campaigns.

The 33-hectare Auckland farm has been marketed by different real estate agencies off and on since 2010 but was successfully sold by New Zealand Sotheby's International Reality.

Agent Jason Gaddes confirmed the sprawling property had sold "recently" but declined to give any more details.

Eric Watson's multi-million dollar Karaka estate recently sold by New Zealand Sotheby's. Photo / Janna Dixon

In the most recent marketing campaign the property was put up for international tender in December 2016.

It is thought to have sold in April this year, for much more than its 2014 CV $5.75m, when it was withdrawn from sale.

Property records show a new mortgage was lodged against the property in October.

There were no details available on the new owner.

Watson's Karaka homestead, known as Te Hihi Estate, is one of New Zealand's most exclusive and luxurious retreats.

The sprawling Te Hihi Estate in 2007. Photo / NZHerald.

It was first put on the market in 2010 but didn't sell and was retained for elite accommodation for up to $5000 a night.

The property features a polo field, private lake and fountain, 15 metre heated pool, jacuzzi, helipad, gymnasium, tennis court and polo field.

Sotheby's marketing described six bedroom property with a self contained guest wing as having a private artesian spring-fed lake overlooking private golf course.

The place was advertised as being a 35-minute drive from Auckland's CBD.

Development opportunities were also flagged.

"Also on offer, giving opportunities for expansion or creating your own income stream for the future, are four additional approved titles that have been consented ... meaning a total of seven potential titles are available all up," marketing said.

Watson is the founder and executive chairman of Cullen Investments, which has interests in a wide range of businesses including the Bendon underwear brand, the Warriors rugby league club, bloodstock and Soul Bar and Bistro.

Eric Watson is the founder and executive chairman of international private investment company Cullen Investments. Photo / Greg Bowker

The property sale looks like it is just the first big pay-day for Watson this year as he looks set to offload his New Zealand Warriors to Auckland Rugby League.

Representatives of the ARL, who hope to take a majority share in the NRL club through the Carlaw Park Heritage Trust, have agreed an asking price.

Watson, who was not available for comment, lives in London with his Swedish partner and former model Lisa Henrekson. They have three sons together, Lucas, Leon and Aidan.

Watson also has an older son Sam, 23, from his first marriage.