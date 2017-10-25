Lower Hutt's Queensgate Mall is bracing for an influx of shoppers as one of the world's largest fashion retailers prepares to open its doors.

H&M will open its first Wellington store at 10am.

It will be spread over two levels in Queensgate's Centre Court, stocking women's, men's and children's fashion, as well as homeware.

Centre managers Stride Investment Management Limited said it was hard to know how many people will attend the opening.

"We do expect that over the coming days, and possibly weeks, there may be an increased number of shoppers at Queensgate, which is excellent for retailers and for the Lower Hutt region," manager Roy Stansfield said.

Stansfield said they had been working closely with the Hutt City Council to minimise congestion.

"Our carpark crew will direct traffic, and our Facebook page will provide updates on parking throughout the weekend."

Lower Hutt mayor Ray Wallace warned on Facebook that the CBD is set to be very busy over the next few days.

"Following the massive turnout [80,000 people] for HighLight: Carnival of Lights last weekend, we've got the opening of H&M at Queensgate, Firefly Cinemas holding a Halloween drive-in movie series (Thurs, Fri, Sat evening) at Riverbank Car Park, the annual Hazardous Waste Collection on Sunday at Riverbank Car Park and, of course, the always-popular Riverbank Saturday Market."

Wallace said people should expect a lot more traffic and delays.

"This weekend is a perfect time to consider public transport or parking a little further away than you usually do and walking to where you need to go.

"Please take care on the roads, be patient and make the most of being part of a city where things are happening."

H&M already has stores in Auckland and Christchurch.