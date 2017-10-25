Coca-Cola first launched Coca-Cola Raspberry in 2006, but it is bringing it back for summer.

Coca-Cola Raspberry, which has 25 per cent less sugar than regular Coca-Cola, will be available in stores from next month - but only in New Zealand.

The new drink with a hint of raspberry was developed specifically for Kiwis, said Karen Thompson, head of communications for Coca-Cola Oceania.

"When we launched Coca-Cola No Sugar a few months ago, when we were teasing the campaign that we had a new product coming, a lot of the response was saying 'Oh are you launching Coke Raspberry', so we realised it was something that Kiwis had an affinity with," Thompson said.

Advertisement

"We realised that it was something iconic among New Zealanders so we said 'Well, why don't we?'."

Last summer Coca-Cola released Coke with a twist of ginger.

Thompson said the company would be releasing new products next year.

"Kiwis' taste profiles are changing quite a lot so not only do people want less sugar in their beverages, they are also looking for products with natural ingredients," she said.

Its Coca-Cola No Sugar range launched this year has been well received in the market, Thompson said.

"We released it in a limited number of packs to see how it would go, and people have responded really well, she said. "We're very pleased with it."

The company was seeing big growth in its low and no sugar products, she said.

"The biggest growth in our Coke trademark is in or low and no sugar options. People are really responding to them and its doing really well."

According to the New Zealand Beverage Council, water is still the highest purchased and consumed beverage on the market. Sales for bottled water are on the rise, seeing double-digit growth every year.

Coca-Cola Raspberry will be released on November 1 and will only be available throughout summer.