While looking through a memory box recently, Veronica Price, nee Gilchrist, held up an interesting piece of paper.

It was a McDonald's Achievement Award, which was presented to her for her efforts in netball when she was a pupil at St Patrick's School, Paraparaumu.

Under the award, which was issued on August 24, 1995, was a voucher for a complimentary cheeseburger.

The voucher was valid to within two weeks of issue.

Advertisement

But the award and voucher ended up in her memory box with other treasured items.

Price, who was born and raised in Paraparaumu, moved to England with family in about 2001 when she was 16.

In England, she met her husband-to-be Nick Price and they had four children -

Thomas, 10, Darcy, 9, Claudia, 7, Anastasia, 5.

A few weeks ago Price, now living in Wadestown,Wellington, with Nick and their children, looked through the memory box when she saw the award and voucher.

"I couldn't believe I hadn't claimed the cheeseburger," she laughed.

She wondered if McDonald's would still honour the voucher.

Figuring it was worth a try, she took a photo of the award and voucher and posted it to

the McDonald's New Zealand Facebook page along with a cheeky message.

She was soon put in contact with McDonald's Paraparaumu owner Andre Du Preez who was excited to redeem her voucher.

Price, her four children as well as her grandmother Patricia Tito popped into the Main Rd restaurant and instead of receiving a single cheeseburger, the family were treated to a family meal.

"I was joking with Andre about whether the cheeseburger will come with interest because the voucher hadn't been claimed for 22 years."