A group representing airports wants payback from the new Government after getting behind candidates who supported regional airports during the election campaign.

The New Zealand Airports Association said that during the lead-up to last month's vote it ran a FlyLocal NZ campaign in regional electorates urging voters to message candidates who supported equitable funding for smaller airports across the country.

"Early on the NZ Labour Party expressed interest in working with us after the election, and NZ First transport policy announcements closely aligned with our campaign to secure a sustainable future for local airports," said association chief executive Kevin Ward.

The new prime minister Jacinda Ardern retweeted one of the airports' campaign memes, which boosted the campaign profile hugely.

"New Zealand First leader Winston Peters made a very supportive policy statement at an election meeting in Gisborne," said Ward.

The FlyLocal NZ campaign was non-partisan and the association had enjoyed a constructive relationship with the former National Government.

"During the election campaign, we briefed both the Labour and NZ First parties about the need for central government funding for regional airport upkeep and regional air route support. Both parties have a good level of awareness and understanding that we hope will make its way into the discussions around policy."



Regular air services depended on good airport standards such as well-maintained runways and airfield lighting.

The campaign was seeking sustainable funding for local airports, and a consistent minimum standard across New Zealand.

"We look forward to engaging with the new ministers of transport and regional development in coming weeks to ensure the playing field is levelled between government-funded road and rail and the funding gap for small regional airports," said Ward.