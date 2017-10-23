In her short time as first lady, Melania Trump has given the White House a shake-up.

A Fox News analysis of White House personnel showed that the first lady has slashed both costs and number of aides on her office payroll in comparison to her predecessor Michelle Obama.

Figures revealed showed that during Barack Obama's first year in office, in 2009, there were 16 people listed working for Michelle, earning a combined US$1.24 million ($1.78m) a year, according to New York Post.

This year, just four people were listed as working for Melania as of June, earning a combined US$486,700 ($701,802).

Advertisement

The details are contained in an annual report the White House sends to Congress showing the names, positions and salaries of all its personnel.

A spokeswoman for the first lady said it's no accident.

"As with all things that she does, she is being very deliberate in her hiring, focusing on quality over quantity," rep Stephanie Grisham said in an email to Fox News.

"It is important to her that the team is a good fit for what she wants to accomplish as first lady, and that everyone works well together. She also wants to be mindful and responsible when it comes to taxpayer money."

The President's wife, and their young son Barron, only moved into the White House in mid-June after five months living apart from Donald.

The pair had been living at Trump Tower in New York since the inauguration so that Barron could finish his school year.

This article appeared in the New York Post