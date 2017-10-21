Former Prime Minister John Key can add a new role to his CV - "performing artist".

But don't expect to see the ANZ chairman rocking out to cover songs in your local pub, the label refers to a company Key set up earlier this year to manage his public speaking engagements.

The Companies Office shows Thirty Eight JK Ltd was set up in May, with the business classification listed as performing artist operation.

Key was the 38th Prime Minister of New Zealand.

He has reportedly earned up to $40,000 a pop for speaking engagements and was worth an estimated $65 million in July this year, when he placed at 184 on the NBR's annual Rich List.

Key made his money as a currency trader and owns several properties around New Zealand and the world.

Last month he sold his Parnell mansion for $20 million, adding to his personal fortune.

Key is the sole director of Thirty Eight JK but owns just one share of the company.

Another share is owned by his wife Bronagh Key and the remaining 98 are owned by Key's associate Ken Whitney and another man, Ian Nugent.

Whitney had been described by Key as his lawyer, however Whitney said he had given up his practising certificate in May last year.

Key's been busy since handing the reins of the National Party over to Bill English late last year.

As well as being appointed chairman of ANZ bank's New Zealand arm, he was appointed as a Knight of the New Zealand Order of Merit in August.

He received the honour for services to the state at an investiture ceremony at Auckland's Government House.