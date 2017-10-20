An expensive two-bedroom flat in Shanghai has puzzled potential buyers for its jaw-dropping floor plan.

The 77.88sq m apartment, priced at nearly five million yuan ($1.08 million), contains two bedrooms that are separated by a long public corridor.

To get to the smaller bedroom from the master bedroom, future owners or tenants would have to walk through the 10m-long hallway, which are used by their neighbours to get to the lifts.

The guest bedroom was separated from the apartment by a corridor.

According to a report on Huanqiu.com, an affiliation to People's Daily Online, the two-bed flat was posted on Lianjia.com, a housing estate agency, about two weeks ago.

Located in the centre of Shanghai, the furnished apartment is equipped with one living room, one kitchen, one toilet and two bedrooms. It's located on the 20th floor of the Fifth Ring Road Building.

A video emerged online showing the 10m-long corridor connecting the guest bedroom to the rest of the apartment.

One female resident told the reporter in the video that the corridor was of public use with access to the lifts.

As the camera pans, the guest bedroom, secured by a safety gate, can be seen sitting right next to the lifts.

The living room, kitchen, bathroom and master bedroom are at one end of the corridor.

"It's not very convenient, the person will have to walk along the corridor to reach the bathroom and kitchen. There is nothing in there but just a room," said the woman.

Huanqiu.com reported that the residential building was built in 1993, with similar layout on several floors.

The 10m corridor separates the living areas.

Estate agent, Mr Yang, said the floor plan had attracted a lot of people to book for a viewings in the past ten days.

The apartment, measuring 77.88sq m, is selling at 4,800,000 yuan ($1.04m) at the moment.

Web users were left puzzled after seeing the unique layout of the two-bed flat.

"How does the person living in the guest bedroom receive WiFi?" commented Dw-77.

"You can boast that there is a 30ft long corridor in your house," said another web user.