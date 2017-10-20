People on Twitter are calling for the person who runs the KFC Twitter account to get a raise. After reading this post you may agree with them.

Twitter user @edgett22 posted a tweet today that has blown people's minds.

"KFC follows 11 people," it begins.

"Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.

"11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this."

Since being posted a matter of hours ago, the tweet has been liked over 81k times and retweeted over 45,000 times.

The proof of the 11 people KFC follows. Photo / via Twitter The proof of the 11 people KFC follows. Photo / via Twitter

The online community is saluting whoever runs the KFC account.

And just in case you were wondering if it's actually true, we can confirm it.

The tweet that caused the backlash. Photo / Twitter The tweet that caused the backlash. Photo / Twitter

KFC hasn't always nailed social media.

Last year KFC Australia came under fire for a tweet that accompanied a cringe-worthy photo.

the person that runs the KFC account needs a raise. I don't care how much they make now. GIVE THEM A RAISE. — Samantha O'Pumpkins (@sicklittlejag) October 19, 2017

The promo picture, which was pixelated in the original tweet, looks like a still taken seven minutes into a Pornhub "Amateur" video.

And no, the "coming soon" pun was not lost on anyone.

Best. Tweet. Ever. — Deplorable Smudge (@TheNorsedude) October 20, 2017

I don't think anything I've learned this year can top this. KFC....you make me proud to be a Kentuckian.... — Mikky J Wright (@mikkyjwright) October 19, 2017

The reaction was immediate, with the definitely-NSFW post racking up more than 1300 retweets in an hour. Meanwhile, the Twittersphere has descended into a dark pit of awkward virtual side-eyes and even filthier puns.

There were also accusations of sexism, with one person saying the chain has "set women back 50 years".

In a statement to News.com.au at the time, KFC said: "This was a genuine tweet to launch KFC's new Hot & Spicy chicken products next week. It was not intended to offend and we've removed the image."