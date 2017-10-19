The New Zealand share market dropped by about 1 per cent in the opening minutes of trade after last night's coalition deal between Labour, New Zealand First, and the Greens.

Falls were led by retirement village stocks, brokers said.

After 10 minutes, the NZX-50 index was down by 82 points at around 8042.

Forsyth Barr share broker David Price said price falls were across the board but that volume was light.

"The biggest casualties are the retirement village stocks.

"Everything is down but they are the biggest movers," he said.

By 10.20 am, Summerset was down 13c at $4.95, Ryman was off 10c at $9.48 and Metlifecare was down six at $5.97.

Retirement village companies are sensitive to movements in the real estate market and Labour, in the run up to the election, talked about the possibility of a capital gains tax on property.

Labour proposed to set up a Tax Working Group, "to ensure that there is a better and fairer balance between the taxation of income and assets, in particular the capital gain associated with property speculation".

The outcomes of this Working Group - if any - will not take effect until the 2021 tax year, it said in campaign material.