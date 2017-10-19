Now homeowners can live out the James Bond lifestyle - because Aston Martin has unveiled its first ever apartments.

The iconic car-maker has broken ground on a 66-storey glass-and-steel waterfront tower in Downtown Miami, which is expected to be completed in 2021.

Prices range from $600,000 to $8.5 million for a 'residence' and from $14m to $50m for a penthouse in the sail-shaped building. Not cheap, but the specs, as you might expect - are outstanding, according to Daily Mail.

The project is expected to be completed by 2021. Photo / Aston Martin/G&G Business Developments The project is expected to be completed by 2021. Photo / Aston Martin/G&G Business Developments

Aston Martin's design team, led by Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman, will be bringing "the unique craftsmanship and experience of driving an Aston Martin to life", according to a statement.

This will be achieved "by incorporating signature elements, colors and materials from the brand's cars into the design of the building's interiors, common areas and amenity spaces".

Reichman has had a hand in every design decision made at the project - which is at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way - from hand-stitched leather door tabs and bespoke artisan handles, to grey-and-black carbon fiber furniture, including carbon fiber reception desks in each of the tower's two lobbies, and residence number plate plinths.

Buyers also have the option to engage Reichman and his team to personally design individual condominiums, which all come with between one and five bedrooms, white marble flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows and private glass balconies finished with porcelain flooring.

There are 391 condos in total, which include seven penthouses and one ultra-exclusive triplex penthouse, and they range from 700 to 19,000 square feet.

Up top, meanwhile, situated on levels 52 to 55, are "Sky Amenities" - for all residents to enjoy.

And they're anything but typical.

The sky-high perks include everything from a double-level fitness center with a spinning studio, boxing gym and his & hers spa facilities to an art gallery, virtual golf room, two movie theaters, and a full-service beauty salon and barber shop.

The building's crown jewel will be a rooftop pool deck with an infinity-edge pool and spa perched 55 stories over downtown Miami featuring panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and Miami's shimmering cityscape.

It means that all residents can enjoy breath-taking views.

There will also be a 24-hour valet butler, electric vehicle charging stations and super high-speed elevators. In addition, residents will also be able to enjoy direct access to the turquoise waters of Miami via an exclusive yacht marina.

Aston Martin, which has partnered with global property developer G&G Business Developments for the project, added: "With pre-sales already exceeding $150m in deposits, Aston Martin Residences is proving it has the secret sauce when it comes to the high-stakes world of Miami's luxury real estate market."

Representing Aston Martin at the groundbreaking ceremony, Simon Sproule, Aston Martin Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said: "Aston Martin is on a growth trajectory globally and across the United States. Our partnership with G&G Business Developments to create Aston Martin Residences Miami, forms an important part of that growth story and of our desire to bring our brand to new audiences across the world."