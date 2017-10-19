The head of the Retirement Village Association says his organisation will take action following a tirade by a prominent rest home owner and businessman John Tooby who verbally abused his tenants in Christchurch yesterday.

The Herald reported today on the abuse after the tenants put up a sign at the complex in Wigram to complain about noisy trucks.

Tooby, owner of the $80 million Lady Wigram Retirement Village, used the f-word frequently and calling the four elderly residents a pack of "bloody kids".

The tirade was recorded by a journalist from Christchurch's The Star who was at the rest home to photograph tenants about their ongoing issues of noisy trucks on Lodestar Ave.

The elderly residents were clearly shaken and tried to reason with Tooby, saying they were his tenants, but his abuse continued.

Graham Wilkinson, Retirement Village Association president, expressed disgust at Tooby's actions.

"I did see and hear it," Wilkinson said of the taped abuse.

"It is extremely disappointing and conduct far below the expectations of the association. We have offered any support we can give to the residents and will discuss the matter at an urgent meeting of the association. We will also speak to John Tooby and make our position clear," Wilkinson said.

Tooby told the pensioners he was "f***ing pissed off" they had contacted The Star about the campaign to stop the trucks.

"Yes, I'm not happy, I'm not putting up with that s**t."

He told them the rest home fence they put the sign on was his property and it had to be taken down.

Multinational professional services firm EY described Tooby in glowing terms last year when he was shortlisted for the entrepreneur of the year awards.

An interest in brewing evolved into creating the country's largest privately- owned aged care company.

"John Tooby began his working life surrounded by beverages and bottles. With a Diploma in Brewing Technology from a Chicago tertiary institute he bubbled his way into roles as chief chemist and production supervisor for what was then Coca Cola bottlers and then Lion Breweries. He served as a director of Auckland Breweries Limited from 1999-2003," EY said.

"His interest in property development eventually led him in the direction of establishing the Golden Health Care Group. He also recognised that an increasingly ageing population in the Canterbury area would require the need for more and more facilities.

"The operation began in 1986 with the purchase of what was then the Golden Age Rest Home. John's enthusiasm for building, along with his capabilities in staff supervision, financial management and organisational planning were all poured into the business.

"Subsequently a number of facilities have been bought, or created, to provide long-term residential and dementia aged care and for those with mental health, physical disability and intellectual disability issues. The company also owns two retirement village complexes," EY said.

From the outset family values and principles have been embedded in the business, it said.