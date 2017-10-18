Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk has a new invention and it's just a boring hat.

Yep, it's quite literally just a black hat with "The Boring Company" written in white.

Musk even referred to the product as "the world's most boring hat" when showcasing it on Twitter.

The hat, which sells for $A25, features a velcro strap and is one-size-fits-all - something that appealed to a lot of people.

Advertisement

The world's most boring hat https://t.co/rnHPgyhx4Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2017

As it turns out, the hat is part of a fundraising campaign for The Boring Company - Musk's latest business venture aiming to find a solution for gridlock.

"To solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic, roads must go 3D, which means either flying cars or tunnels," The Boring Company's website states.

Purchase. Complete. I am so stoked. https://t.co/VyW2XHA61f — Casey Floyd (@iamcaseyfloyd) October 18, 2017

OFFICIAL BORING HAT, I have waited SO long for you. I can't even believe how fast I purchased this just now. #SoBoring https://t.co/m3aXYUUmbO — Pauline Acalin (@w00ki33) October 18, 2017

This thing is lit. Also Elon is just an overgrown child right. Like a super smart, but overgrown child. I dig it. https://t.co/sOoKWxH70r — lupcheong (@lupcheong) October 18, 2017

Gonna build that tunnel one hat at a time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2017

"Unlike flying cars, tunnels are weatherproof, out of sight and won't fall on your head."

With $A2.5 trillion needed for the project, Musk is hoping to sell a lot of hats.

And if all else fails, maybe he can expand the business.

Confirmed: the secret key to @elonmusk's $2 trillion hyperloop tunnel funding plan is $20 hat sales. pic.twitter.com/MHMqpAA9Ts — Domenick Yoney (@Domenick_Y) October 18, 2017

Genius move. I mean, doesn't take a genius to sell a hat, but a great fundraising move nonetheless https://t.co/p0BlBJPsLr — 🎃Sports-in-Space🚀 (@Sports_in_Space) October 18, 2017

Submitting request for a boring hoodie. — C:\Users\Gallo (@BitterMercy) October 18, 2017

I’ll take some boring underwear. I’d like to send a message. — Frank Alvarez (@FrankAlvarezJr) October 18, 2017