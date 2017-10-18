Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk has a new invention and it's just a boring hat.
Yep, it's quite literally just a black hat with "The Boring Company" written in white.
Musk even referred to the product as "the world's most boring hat" when showcasing it on Twitter.
The hat, which sells for $A25, features a velcro strap and is one-size-fits-all - something that appealed to a lot of people.
As it turns out, the hat is part of a fundraising campaign for The Boring Company - Musk's latest business venture aiming to find a solution for gridlock.
"To solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic, roads must go 3D, which means either flying cars or tunnels," The Boring Company's website states.
"Unlike flying cars, tunnels are weatherproof, out of sight and won't fall on your head."
With $A2.5 trillion needed for the project, Musk is hoping to sell a lot of hats.
And if all else fails, maybe he can expand the business.