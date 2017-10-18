An Air Berlin pilot who performed a low fly-by to mark the airline's final transatlantic flight is being investigated by aviation authorities.

Flight AB7001 from Miami to Dusseldorf landed on Monday morning after the company officially declared long-haul flights to be over, the MailOnline reported.

But the pilot of the Airbus A330 - which was carrying 200 passengers - was allowed by traffic control to do a flyover as it was the last flight operated from the US to Germany.

A video shows the plane appearing to attempt to land before regaining speed and altitude and turning quickly to the left.

It then flies dangerously close to the airport terminal as it shows off its wings for one last time.

But according to The Local, the incident is now being looked at by the Federal Aviation Office (LBA).

The airline - which claimed it was aware of the agreement between the pilot and traffic control - said: "Air Berlin fully supports the LBA in its work," the company said.

In another video shot by a witness, a woman can be heard saying 'What is it doing?' as the aeroplane suddenly seems to accelerate while just above the runway.

The plane then makes a sharp left turn towards the terminal building, with the people on the outside terrace screaming out in fear.

An airport employee who watched the dramatic scenes unfold thought at first the aeroplane would crash right into the terminal.

She said: "It was a strange feeling when the A330 came right at us, as we did not know before that it would do a honorary lap."

But another video, shot from the control tower of Dusseldorf Airport, clearly shows that it was a perfectly orchestrated move and that at no point anyone at the airport was in danger.

People in the tower are heard clapping when the aeroplane arrives, as the voice of the captain is heard saying in German that Air Berlin will "cease it long-distance flights tomorrow".

He is then heard thanking the traffic controllers for the many years they worked together.

Before the plane's departure in Miami, the airport fire brigade gave a water cannon salute as a last goodbye.

The airline will still continue to operate flights to European destinations for the time being.

On August 15, Air Berlin stated it was filing for insolvency, although most flights continued until further notice after the German government provided the airline with a loan.

On October 9, the airline however announced that it would cease all of its own operations by 28th October.

Air Berlin was Germany's second biggest airline after Lufthansa and took part in the Oneworld airline alliance spearheaded by British Airways.

The total deficit of Air Berlin over 2016 was a staggering £707.5m ($1.3m).