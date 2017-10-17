A former dairy industry scientist has been jailed for six years for fraudulently using customer funds for personal and business expenses.

Waikato man Trevor James Lock appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court today after being found guilty in a Serious Fraud Office case.

Lock, in his mid-50s, was found guilty last month of 18 Crimes Act charges and two SFO Act charges.

Lock was the director of food and health company Nubiotics, which collapsed in 2014.

Through Nubiotics and another company, Lock entered into a number of contracts to supply dairy and honey products.

Lock used customer deposits from these contracts to fund personal or other business expenses and then failed to deliver on the deals

SFO director Julie Read said Lock showed "callous disregard for the consequences of his actions".

"Mr Lock deceived his customers and their agents," she said.

"He caused significant financial and reputational loss to his victims and in many cases personal suffering. By his deception, Mr Lock risked the reputation of an important New Zealand industry.

"His sentence also includes six months' imprisonment for providing false information to the Serious Fraud Office, which is itself a serious offence."