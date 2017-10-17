Auckland Zoo is auctioning off a former zookeeper's house - with a thrifty $1 reserve.

The home was being sold with the condition that it would need to be uplifted and moved at the buyer's own cost by November 20.

On the listing on Trademe the Zoo said it would donate $5000 as well as all profits from the sale to the Auckland Zoo Conservation Fund, which works to protect vulnerable species like the kiwi.

The Lockwood home has four bedrooms. Photo / via Trade Me The Lockwood home has four bedrooms. Photo / via Trade Me

This was on the condition the $1 reserve was met.

The listing describes the house as a "charming Lockwood home that was once a zookeeper residence".

"This house features four bedrooms, a kitchen, toilet, storage cupboards and a large lounge and dining area that leads off to a compact deck."

Serious buyers were being offered the chance to view the house in person.