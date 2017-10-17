Auckland Zoo is auctioning off a former zookeeper's house - with a thrifty $1 reserve.

The home was being sold with the condition that it would need to be uplifted and moved at the buyer's own cost by November 20.

On the listing on Trademe the Zoo said it would donate $5000 as well as all profits from the sale to the Auckland Zoo Conservation Fund, which works to protect vulnerable species like the kiwi.

The Lockwood home has four bedrooms. Photo / via Trade Me
The Lockwood home has four bedrooms. Photo / via Trade Me

This was on the condition the $1 reserve was met.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The listing describes the house as a "charming Lockwood home that was once a zookeeper residence".

"This house features four bedrooms, a kitchen, toilet, storage cupboards and a large lounge and dining area that leads off to a compact deck."

Serious buyers were being offered the chance to view the house in person.

The plans for the house. Photo / via Trade Me
The plans for the house. Photo / via Trade Me

Related articles:

BUSINESS

Worker unfairly fired for bringing dog to farm

18 Oct, 2017 10:08am
2 minutes to read
PROPERTY

Remuera's Tudor Mall in rare sale

18 Oct, 2017 5:00am
3 minutes to read