The continued softening of prices at the latest GlobalDairyTrade auction has cast doubt on Fonterra's $6.75/kg farmgate milk price forecast for this season.

ANZ Bank has downgraded its milk price forecast for this season while ASB is sticking to its guns after this morning's auction.

As the season's production peak approaches, the GDT price index fell 1 per cent from the previous auction two weeks ago.

The price of whole milk powder, which has the greatest bearing on Fonterra's farmgate milk price, fell by 0.5 per cent to US$3014 a tonne.

Whole milk powder prices have been drifting lower since August 2, when they were at US3155/tonne - well down on the year's peak of US$3314 a tonne.

ASB rural economist Nathan Penny said he was sticking with his $6.75 per kg milk price - which is the same as Fonterra's - based on the likelihood that local production looks likely to be curtailed by bad weather.

Fonterra has already rowed back on its own production forecast, taking it back to 1 per cent increase over the previous season, and down from its initial forecast of a 3 per cent increase, which Penny said would be supportive for prices.

"Despite the dip in prices overnight, we expect prices to push higher over coming months," Penny said.

But ANZ's rural economist Con Williams said near-term delivery prices for the key products are no longer high enough to justify a milk price forecast of $6.75/kg, indicating something closer to the mid-$6/kg MS range.

"However, prices for key products to be delivered in the New Year are signalling something even lower and broke below the key US$3,000/t level overnight," he said in a commentary.

"Combined with higher than expected milk flow from Europe in the New Year and possible unfavourable changes to the European intervention scheme, we believe this warrants some caution," he said. "Hence we downgrade our milk price forecast to $6.25-$6.50/kg for 2017/18."

Westpac chief economist Michael Gordon said there was now downward pressure on Westpac's forecast of $6.50/kg.

AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby said falling New Zealand milk production should be supporting whole milk powder prices but that Fonterra also lifted its WMP offer volumes from forecasts last week.

"Buyers seem to be confident that they will be able to source whole milk powder when they need it so are not competing too hard for product."

Among the other products, rennet casein dropped 8.6 per cent to US$5612 a tonne, while skim milk powder slumped 5.6 per cent to US$1797 a tonne.

At this morning's auction, 35,669 tonnes of product was sold, down from 37,990 tonnes at the previous auction.