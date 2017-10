A recent survey has found new Dads aren't taking parental leave owed to them - believing there's stigma attached to taking time off work.

A Hays recruitment survey has found more than half the men who participated are concerned if they take the leave, they'll look less committed to their job.

Others still believe parental leave is only for women.

Managing director of Hays New Zealand Jason Walker says it needs to be re-branded as part of a changing dynamic in the work place.