We know you can't eat ghost chips but that could very well be all the chips you're having as New Zealand has been threatened by a nationwide potato shortage, already dubbed a "chipocalypse".

As if this merciless wet winter had been hard enough on everybody, it also impacted potatoes with farmers struggling with lost crops.

Potatoes have rotted under the wet ground over winter and the conditions have also meant that new crops have gone in late because the soil has been so wet.

About 20 per cent of New Zealand's annual potato crop has been affected by the wet winter and the shortage could last well into the new year, with New Zealanders worried they might not be making much Kiwi dip for their summer BBQs (or, heaven forbid, have to dip some other vegetable in it).

Potato New Zealand boss Chris Claridge today said that while it is true that the crops have been wiped out by bad weather, there is no shortage looming.

However, faced with this potential shortage of potato chips, Kiwis have taken to social media to share their feelings on the matter.

I understand there are terrible things happening in the world at the moment, but keep NZ in your hearts too. We’re running out of chippies. — AntipodesAnnie 🐑 (@lacuchina) October 15, 2017

If it takes a #chipocalypse to make NZers serious about climate change, then so be it — claudia (@claudiajardine) October 15, 2017

The main news story in NZ today was about a slight potato shortage. Why is this place so much better than America? — Abby Gilbert (@abbygilbert77) October 15, 2017

We’re entering our third week without a sitting Parliament, but nah, the most pressing issue in New Zealand today the potato chip shortage — Allyse (@AllyseMatterson) October 15, 2017

With this potato shortage it looks like any snack foods binges will soon be on Rashuns... pic.twitter.com/BXHm0T82yT — Andrew Frame (@NapierinFrame) October 16, 2017

you: "Oh no there's a potato chip shortage in NZ!"

Me, an intellectual: pic.twitter.com/CkLNZlBtVq — S🎃cial Anx🕯️ety (@HeavyxEyed) October 15, 2017

If we time the trademe auction right for Christmas, our 2 bags of Bluebird Chips should raise enough for a house deposit #chipocalypse — Creampuff (@ShoreGirlyGirl) October 14, 2017