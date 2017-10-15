A new scam spread via Facebook Messenger is spreading quickly and targeting New Zealand users of the social network.

The scam works by sending users a message from a Facebook friend encouraging them to click on a YouTube link.

The link is not actually a YouTube video but malware that enables hackers to access the user's account.

A number of New Zealanders have reported receiving these messages and also seeing their account sending those messages, posing as them.

Facebook users are being warned not to click on the link and to delete the message immediately.