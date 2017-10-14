Ulysses, Kiwi billionaire Graeme Hart's superyacht, has been sold.

After being on the market for over a year, the 107-metre Norwegian-built explorer yacht was sold for an undisclosed sum, according to Superyacht Times.

International yacht brokers Burgess and Fraser had confirmed they acted for both Hart and the mystery new owner.

Graeme Hart. Photo / File Graeme Hart. Photo / File

"An announcement regarding the sale is not expected," Superyacht Times said.

It had been listed on the market at $265 million.

Advertisement

Built in 2015 by Norwegian offshore specialists Kleven, the vessel comes equipped with a pool and jacuzzi deck, movie room, pool table and watersport equipment including jet skis and a twin-hulled vessel.

Ulysses, however, has never been to New Zealand, and is currently moored in Malaga, Spain.

This is Hart's second superyacht named Ulysses - the first was a 57.6m Trinity, which is now registered in the Cayman Islands and renamed Grand Russalina.

Hart, 62, was named in March as the 133rd richest person in the world.

This month, Forbes put his real time net worth at more than $14 billion.