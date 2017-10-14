If you're spending big on household cleaners, this could be a reason not to.

A $1 Necessities brand cleaner from The Warehouse proved to be one of the best performers in a recent test by Consumer NZ.

The top performers in the study were Mr Muscle Glass and Surface Multipurpose Cleaner, $4.20, Easy Off Bam Grease and Sparkle Power Cleaner, $6.49, and The Warehouse Necessities Multipurpose Cleaner, $1.

Consumer New Zealand chief executive Sue Chetwin told Fairfax that price does not determine how good a product is.

Advertisement

"It shows the value of our testing. It's not very much on a one-off basis, but if you think of all the multipurpose cleaners you buy it does start to mount up. If you can get it for a sixth of the price, you're doing well."