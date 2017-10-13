TOP ABC stars could soon have their pay packets made public following new demands from Communications Minister Mitch Fifield outlined in letters to the organisation.

Senator Fifield told the national broadcaster to "voluntarily" reveal the details of stars paid A$200,000 (NZ$219,000) or more, including those at SBS, by the end of November, Fairfax reports.

If the corporation refuses it could be forced to do so, with Senator Fifield saying "taxpayers are entitled to expect a high level of transparency about how their taxes are being expended on their behalf".

Fifield said it is government policy broadcasters undertake "regular and ongoing disclosure of individual salaries and allowances of staff and on-air talent where their total salaries and allowances are in excess of A$200,000 per annum," according to Fairfax.

The news will be regarded as a victory for Pauline Hanson's One Nation which has been demanding stars salaries are made public in exchange for support of a government media reform package passed in August.

In addition to salary disclosures, the deal included a proposal to include the words "fair" and "balanced" in the ABC's Act and a competitive neutrality inquiry.

The Australian demands follow similar disclosures overseas after the BBC revealed what it paid top stars. The eye-watering figures for top talent sparked debate over whether taxpayers were receiving 'value for money' and highlighted a gender pay gap with the top male broadcaster paid more than four times more than the top woman.

Those forced to disclose their salary could include Q & A host Tony Jones and 7:30 presenter Leigh Sales. Leaked figures in 2013 showed they were paid A$355,789 and A$280,400 respectively.

Household names such as Jon Faine, Virginia Trioli and Emma Alberici could also be in the top earners.

Earlier this week Senator Fifield said the ABC should show a greater understanding of the challenges faced by its commercial counterparts who aren't taxpayer funded. He also lashed out at the reaction to his changes.

"With so much journalistic and opposition hyperventilating, you could be forgiven for thinking the government had announced the privatisation of B1 and B2," he wrote in The Australian.

Already the salaries of ministers, MPs, judges and senior civil servants are all public.

"It is in keeping with the temper of the times to expect similar transparency from the national broadcasters," he said.