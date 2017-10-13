Napier Port has appointed a new chief executive to take over from long-standing Garth Cowie who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Auckland's Todd Dawson, who has spent the last five years at Kotahi Logistics (a freight and logistics management company), will be moving into his new role next year.

For the last two years at Kotahi Logistics he has been general manager of BoxConnect, leading the company's strategic programmes and implementation of new ventures and strategic partnerships.

He has more than 20 years' experience and has previously held senior roles at IBM and Toll New Zealand.

Advertisement

Mr Dawson will join the Napier Port team in January relocating from Auckland and said he is looking forward to the new challenge.

"Napier Port is a vital link between central New Zealand businesses and world markets, and has a special place in the history of Hawke's Bay," he said.

"It's an exciting time to join, and I'm delighted to have been appointed to the role.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the Napier Port team, as well as its community of customers and stakeholders."

"Hawke's Bay is a fantastic place to live and we can't wait to settle in such a beautiful spot."

Napier Port Chairman Alasdair MacLeod said he welcomed Mr Dawson to the position.

"It has been a lengthy process, and we're pleased to have found the right person for the role.

"Our congratulations go out to Todd and we are looking forward to welcoming him and his family to Hawke's Bay."

Mr Dawson replaces Garth Cowie, who is retiring from the role after nearly two decades of leadership, vision and dedication at the helm of Napier Port, Mr MacLeod said.

"Under Garth's leadership, Napier Port has seen 18 years of continuous growth and investment in infrastructure and capability.

"He has built a strong team around him and his vision has ensured that Napier Port is well-positioned for the future. "

"He leaves big shoes to fill, but I'm confident Todd brings the skill, acumen and tenacity we need to take Napier Port into the future."

Mr Cowie said he was pleased Mr Dawson had been appointed to the position.

"Napier Port is well-positioned for the future and I'm confident that I leave the company in the very capable hands of Todd.

"I am immensely proud of the team we have here, the culture we have built, and everything we've achieved over the past two decades.

"The Napier Port team are looking forward to working with Todd, and I know they will give him a warm welcome and their support."

During Mr Cowie's time as chief executive Napier Port became the fourth largest container terminal in New Zealand and has seen 17 years of continuous growth.