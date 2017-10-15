In 1987 New Zealand was surfing a wave of national pride off the back of a spirited (and only narrowly unsuccessful) bid for the America's Cup and a win in the inaugural Rugby World Cup.

In October 1987 the country was rocking to the sound of the homegrown hit Game of Love - by Tex Pistol (Ian Morris), which had just hit number one of the charts.

It had been a good year for New Zealand music with Neil Finn's Crowded House getting to number two on the US charts with Don't Dream its Over.

Other kiwi hits that year included Shona Laing's Glad I'm Not Kennedy, Herbs Sensitive to a Smile and Dave Dobbyn's Shouldn't You Ought to be in Love.

That song was lifted from he Footrot Flats movie soundtrack. The film had been a homegrown hit in 1986.

In 1987 Peter Jackson released his first film, the splatter, comedy, horror Bad Taste.

In 1987 big Hollywood films in cinema included: Three Men and a Baby, Fatal Attraction, Beverly Hills Cop II and Good Morning Vietnam

On local TV the local drama Gloss attempted to capture the glamour of pre-crash Auckland. Big hair and big shoulder pads abounded.

Other notable TV moments in 1987 included the ill fated live telecast of the entertainment industry (Gofta) awards, in a which bemused Hollywood guest Leeza Gibbons attempted to control an increasingly drunk and unruly crowd.

Politically New Zealand's Labour Government was headed for an election win under David Lange.

Although the market crash and economic fall-out would create problems for them in their second term.