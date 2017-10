In October 1987 a stock market crash shook the world. Nowhere was hit harder than New Zealand. Thirty years on our economy still bears the scars.

Liam Dann talks to investment banker Rob Cameron, investor Des Hunt and economist Tim Hazledine about how it unfolded and why it was so bad in this country.

Click here for the full length feature read.

Do you have a story from the 1987 crash? Share with us via business@nzherald.co.nz.