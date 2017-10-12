The Warehouse founder Sir Stephen Tindall is taking a year off to focus on other work, including Team New Zealand's preparations to defend the America's Cup.

The year's leave of absence marks the retailer's 35th anniversary in business.

Tindall is taking leave because of the workload required from other commitments, including as chair of Team New Zealand, and venture capital work with his company K1W1.

The leave is his first period of long leave since he founded the firm in 1982.

Tindall said reducing the workload at The Warehouse would enable him to focus on other commitments - in particular, securing the necessary infrastructure in Auckland to host a defence of the America's Cup.

"The Warehouse Group is currently well-led at a governance level by chair Joan Withers and the board, and at a group level by CEO Nick Grayston and his team, and my confidence in this leadership and our strategy for the next 12 months and beyond makes it possible for me to take a leave of absence," Tindall said.

His son Robbie Tindall will stand in as an alternate director.

Withers said the board was well-placed for continued growth.

"Sir Stephen's ethos and vision remains at the core of the group's strategy and operations," she said.

"While he will be missed, the board is well-placed to continue the group's growth and investment for the future."